JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRARY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

CRARY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 35,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,034. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.