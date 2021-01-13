JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMEGF. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SMEGF stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.88. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

