JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.30

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.30 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 137.30 ($1.79), with a volume of 3008965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.10 ($1.78).

The company has a market cap of £162.78 million and a P/E ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 758.44.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

