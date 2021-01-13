JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $155.00

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.99), with a volume of 574362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.97).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.45.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In related news, insider Mark Edwards acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,300 ($18,683.04).

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.