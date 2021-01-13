JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,239 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. 4,779,793 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

