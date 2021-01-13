JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get JSR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. JSR has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.58.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.