JUIICE (JUI) Price Down 13.4% This Week

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One JUIICE token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. JUIICE has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $275.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd.

JUIICE Token Trading

JUIICE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

