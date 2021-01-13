Juma Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Juma Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUMT remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,040. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Juma Technology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get Juma Technology alerts:

Juma Technology Company Profile

Juma Technology Corp., through its subsidiary, Nectar Services Corp., provides a suite of software services for the management, monitoring, and call routing of an entity's voice and data systems. The company offers Converged Management Platform, an intelligent distributed platform that converges the monitoring of voice and data equipment, and the remote management of the various layers of a client's network and systems infrastructure to provide a view of the health and status of an entire network.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Juma Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juma Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.