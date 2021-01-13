Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from $14.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Just Energy Group stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.41. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JE. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

