JustLiquidity (JUL) Trading Up 9.8% This Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $581,903.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for $35.22 or 0.00094426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00107958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00240420 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,619.42 or 0.87451000 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,487 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity.

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

