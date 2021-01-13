Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Shares Up 10.9%

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) shot up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $11.80. 225,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 153,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLDO. BidaskClub raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

