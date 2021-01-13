Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at $225,000.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

