Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Trading 8.8% Higher

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)’s stock price traded up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.19. 269,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 154,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $312.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kamada by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. 14.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

