Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. 56,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,945.65 and a beta of 1.23. Kaman has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.27 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kaman by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 285,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kaman by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.