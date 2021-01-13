KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

KAR opened at $20.75 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $251,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $1,927,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 349,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,462 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

