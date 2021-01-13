Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $123.73.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total transaction of $60,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $525,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,674. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $9,912,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

