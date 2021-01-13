Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.89.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

KPTI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,287 shares of company stock worth $2,817,600. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

