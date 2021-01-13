KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. KB Home’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 123,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $4,473,057.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,178,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,404.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

