KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Insiders have sold 450,680 shares of company stock worth $16,211,727 over the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 9.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in KB Home by 648.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 43,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

