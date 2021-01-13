KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

KBH stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,865. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $933,982.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at $40,137,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,680 shares of company stock worth $16,211,727. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

