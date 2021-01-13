KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 109,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,865. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $933,982.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,137,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727 in the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.53.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

