Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) Shares Gap Down to $779.00

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $779.00, but opened at $750.00. Keller Group plc (KLR.L) shares last traded at $747.66, with a volume of 26,071 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51. The company has a market capitalization of £539.89 million and a PE ratio of 20.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 682.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 629.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Keller Group plc (KLR.L)’s payout ratio is 87.86%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

