Kemacoin Price Reaches $0.0009 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $22,161.12 and approximately $16.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.00272198 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024978 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004147 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 377.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

