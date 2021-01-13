Kentucky First Federal Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $53.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.52. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 96.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

KFFB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

