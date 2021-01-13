Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) a €17.40 Price Target

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) received a €17.40 ($20.47) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.54 ($19.46).

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €15.47 ($18.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.96 and a 200-day moving average of €13.80. Carrefour SA has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

