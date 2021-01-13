Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) a €27.00 Price Target

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) received a €27.00 ($31.76) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.44 ($27.57).

FRA:GYC opened at €20.26 ($23.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €20.29 and its 200-day moving average is €20.68. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

