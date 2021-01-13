Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of PPRUY stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 42,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. Kering has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $74.44.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

