Kevin G. Lafond Sells 18,020 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $668.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 507.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 38.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 503,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 62,676 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

