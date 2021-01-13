KeyCorp Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $155.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after buying an additional 370,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after buying an additional 1,822,690 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

