KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

NYSE MSM opened at $84.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.