Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 619178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.76.

Get Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.52 million and a P/E ratio of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.6086672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7,683.07%. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.63%.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.