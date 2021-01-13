Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.72. Kforce posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of KFRC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. 88,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. The company has a market cap of $955.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $99,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,801 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 386,409 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth $7,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 79.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,984,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.