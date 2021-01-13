Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KGFHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 75,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,626. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

