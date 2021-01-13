Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

KGFHY traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 75,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,626. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

