Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $23.28. 12,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,686. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.0115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. Kion Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

