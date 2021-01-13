Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.20.

NYSE KRG opened at $15.55 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.14, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

