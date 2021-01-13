KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

NYSE:KKR opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672 over the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

