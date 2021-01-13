KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:KIO opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

