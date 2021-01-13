KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in KLA by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in KLA by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in KLA by 4,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.10. 980,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $296.30. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Argus boosted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

