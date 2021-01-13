Klimatas (KTS) Price Reaches $0.0238 on Top Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 54.6% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $17,227.64 and $685.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.