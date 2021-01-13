KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 4,186 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securiti dropped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

CVX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

