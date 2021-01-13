KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 6,547 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,617 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,768. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.