KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 213.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after buying an additional 138,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,291,000 after buying an additional 311,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,581,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.11. 95,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.36 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

