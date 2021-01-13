KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up about 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 1.28% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,719. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

