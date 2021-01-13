KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $85,861,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,745,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,718,000 after buying an additional 261,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $303.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

