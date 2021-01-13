KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 484 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,747.32. 50,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,765.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,607.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

