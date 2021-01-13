Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE KNX traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.