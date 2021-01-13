Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in December

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the December 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KNRRY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,459. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.