Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q4 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its fourth quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $243-243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.79 million.Knowles also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.36-0.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -482.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $21.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KN. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

