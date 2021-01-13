KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion and a PE ratio of 39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

